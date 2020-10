Zeta strengthens into Category 1 hurricane Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 minute ago Zeta strengthens into Category 1 hurricane The National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon that Zeta has strengthened into a hurricane with 80 mph winds. 0

