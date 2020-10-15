Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December
Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fauci Says Covid Vaccine's Safety, Efficacy Will Be Known By Dec

Anthony Fauci, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, said the safety and efficacy of COVID-19...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this

The_FineMan

Nick Fineman RT @thenewsoncnbc: Hopes are rising for a potential Covid vaccine — and Fauci says findings will be known by early December https://t.co/Py… 29 minutes ago

Notisia365

Notisia365 Fauci says findings on a potential vaccine are expected by early December but widespread availability will come lat… https://t.co/8oLAxp1d4n 43 minutes ago

JSeramba

James Seramba Fauci says findings on a potential coronavirus vaccine are expected by early December - CNN https://t.co/sloQpJOeWp 1 hour ago

NEWS_by_Larry

News by Larry Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it will only be a matter of weeks before the findings of a potential vaccine will be kno… https://t.co/aijhtN97j4 2 hours ago

MarciaSessler

Marcia Sessler Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December https://t.co/HX3cBy2HCY via @nypost 2 hours ago

JantjeSmit

Jan Smit #coronacrisis #corona Hopes are rising for a potential Covid vaccine — and Fauci says findings will be known by ear… https://t.co/O0JOWghAcQ 2 hours ago

sanders_cindy

Cindy Sanders RT @sergeivote: BREAKING: "We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, beginning of December." #BIDENKAM… 3 hours ago

NewstalkZB

Newstalk ZB US expert: Findings on a potential Covid-19 vaccine are expected by early December https://t.co/s3H5u6zs3c https://t.co/BArSneQStC 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December [Video]

Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December

Experts will know by early December whether a potential coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:26Published
Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020 [Video]

Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020

The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:29Published
Dr. Fauci predicts COVID-19 vaccine could be available by April 2021 [Video]

Dr. Fauci predicts COVID-19 vaccine could be available by April 2021

Dr. Fauci predicts COVID-19 vaccine could be available by April 2021

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:33Published