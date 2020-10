Dark orange skies as Silverado Fire slowly approaches the city of Irving, California



The city of Irving, California, started its day with strong and gusty Santa Ana winds on Monday morning (October 26), causing the Silverado Fire to grow quickly and majorly. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 8 minutes ago

Police urge residents to evacuate Irvine, California, as the Silverado Fire grows strongly from Santa Ana winds



Police are urging the residents of Irvine, California, as the Silverado Fire grows with the Santa Winds on Monday (October 26). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 1 hour ago