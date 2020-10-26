KCMO Public Works crew sees Monday snow as dress rehearsal

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:32s - Published 5 minutes ago

THANKS DAISHA.WE'VE GOT A TEAM OFPEOPLE OUTSIDETRACKING THOSE SLICKROAD CONDITIONS RIGHTNOW.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSIS IN OVERLAND PARKRIGHT NOW.JORDAN -- HOW ARETHINGS LOOKING OUTTHERE?ROADS HERE IN OVERLANDPARK LOOK GOOD.YOU CAN SEE 435 WESTAND EAST BOUND LANESBEHIND ME.WHEN WE WERE ON THEHIGHWAY JUST A LITTLEBIT AGO, CARS WEREGOING ABOUT 5-10 UNDERTHE SPEED LIMIT.ROADS LOOK GOOD OVERHERE.K-DOT CREWS WERE OUTPRE-TREATING BRIDGESTHIS MORNING AND MAYRE-TREAT IF NECESSARY.A SPOKESPERSON WITHK-DOT SAYS WHEN ITCOMES TO MONITORINGTHESE STORMS, ONETHING THEY REALLYFOCUS ON ARE THETEMPERATURESKelly Kultala, Kansas DepartmentofTransportation"It's extremely critical.

Thstarted last night watching theweather system coming infrom the West and followingour weather resources that wehave.

They try and determinebased on what they seecoming as to what they needto do or when to call the crewsin."MODOT CREWS WILL ALSOCONTINUE TO WORKAROUND THE CLOCK ASLONG AS THE SNOWCONTINUES.IN OVERLAND PARKJORDAN BETTS 41 ACTIONNEWS