Crews Continue Working To Prevent Silverado Fire From Reaching Homes
As of Monday evening, the fire stood at 7,200 acres and zero containment.
Nicole Comstock reports.
Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homesThe Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.
Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, CaliforniaLaura Kondourajian of KCRW captures this intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California on October 26.
As crews continue to battle East Troublesome Fire, families are learning their homes were destroyed in wildfiresAs fire crews continue to battle some of the worst wildfires in Colorado state history, many families are finding out their homes were destroyed.