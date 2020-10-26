Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crews Continue Working To Prevent Silverado Fire From Reaching Homes

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Crews Continue Working To Prevent Silverado Fire From Reaching Homes

Crews Continue Working To Prevent Silverado Fire From Reaching Homes

As of Monday evening, the fire stood at 7,200 acres and zero containment.

Nicole Comstock reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes [Video]

Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California [Video]

Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California

Laura Kondourajian of KCRW captures this intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California on October 26.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published
As crews continue to battle East Troublesome Fire, families are learning their homes were destroyed in wildfires [Video]

As crews continue to battle East Troublesome Fire, families are learning their homes were destroyed in wildfires

As fire crews continue to battle some of the worst wildfires in Colorado state history, many families are finding out their homes were destroyed.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:48Published