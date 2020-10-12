BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 12 in Delhi. She had resigned from Congress earlier today. Congress has announced the dropping of Khushbu as spokesperson of the party with immediate effect. After joining the party, Sundar also met BJP national president JP Nadda.
Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP. Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021. Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar had sent a letter to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit the party. She had alleged that leaders like her felt ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party and claimed that those in the higher level have no touch with ground realities but continue to ‘dictate terms’. ‘Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,’ Khushbu wrote. After joining the BJP, Khusbhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has realised that the country needs his leadership. Khushbu also said that she would work to her best to ensure that BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch the full video for all the details.
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.
India has remained a land of great saints, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where Sufism has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. A glimpse of it can be witnessed in shrine of Hazrat Baba in the hilly town of Shimla of Himachal Pradesh where people from different religions come to pay tributes and pray for their well-being. Take a look. The shrine of Hazrat Baba in the hill town of Shimla is serving as a cynosure of unification among myriad faiths practiced in India for nearly a century now. Devotees irrespective of their caste and faith throng the shrine and offer their respect to the revered Sufi Saint and pray for the well being of their family. Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Shimla and currently his shrine is taken care by a Hindu trust. Located in an area with about 93% of Hindu population, the shrine also has a Hindu caretaker which clearly showcases camaraderie among the people of different faiths residing in the region.
Displaying mutual tolerance and having regards for each other's beliefs, this is what forms the foundation of Indian culture. Even today, several examples can be found across the nook and corner of the country who are keeping this culture intact. The latest one to join this list is Rohit Shrivastava from Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh, who has set a milestone of Hindu - Muslim camaraderie by becoming the first one to donate money for the building of Ayodhya Mosque. No matter how many religions we practise in India, but in essence they all are one. Every religion teaches us to respect the other and be kind and generous to everyone in the universe. Depicting the same principles, a Hindu man in Lucknow city donated an amount of Rs 21,000 for the construction of the Mosque complex in Ayodhya, also becoming the first one to make the contribution. A law faculty employee of Lucknow University, Rohit Shrivastava handed over the amount to Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, a trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the Mosque complex.