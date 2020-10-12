Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by police on October 27.

She was on the way to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti.

The VCK leader had said all women were "belittled and treated badly" as per Hindu dharma.

He stated this while participating in a webinar 'Periyar and Indian Politics' last month.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Khushbu Sundar Khushbu Sundar Indian politician and actress

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP [Video]

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 12 in Delhi. She had resigned from Congress earlier today. Congress has announced the dropping of Khushbu as spokesperson of the party with immediate effect. After joining the party, Sundar also met BJP national president JP Nadda.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu

Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP. Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021. Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar had sent a letter to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi announcing her decision to quit the party. She had alleged that leaders like her felt ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party and claimed that those in the higher level have no touch with ground realities but continue to ‘dictate terms’. ‘Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,’ Khushbu wrote. After joining the BJP, Khusbhu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she has realised that the country needs his leadership. Khushbu also said that she would work to her best to ensure that BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'Why are you so ashamed of your parents' photo?' Ravi Shankar Prasad asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

 Prasad along with BJP national president JP Nadda campaigned for NDA's candidate from Purnia constituency on Monday.
DNA
Telangana BJP chief detained after police raid against party candidate [Video]

Telangana BJP chief detained after police raid against party candidate

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police on October 26 after he reached Siddipet where searches were conducted at locations related to BJP's Dubbaka by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao, and seized Rs 18.67 lakh. BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant it at the location. Dubbaka by-poll is scheduled on November 03.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Chidambaram Chidambaram Town in Tamil Nadu, India


Thol. Thirumavalavan Thol. Thirumavalavan Indian politician


Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Indian political party


Manusmriti


Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Shrine of Hazrat Baba in Shimla spreads communal harmony [Video]

Shrine of Hazrat Baba in Shimla spreads communal harmony

India has remained a land of great saints, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where Sufism has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. A glimpse of it can be witnessed in shrine of Hazrat Baba in the hilly town of Shimla of Himachal Pradesh where people from different religions come to pay tributes and pray for their well-being. Take a look. The shrine of Hazrat Baba in the hill town of Shimla is serving as a cynosure of unification among myriad faiths practiced in India for nearly a century now. Devotees irrespective of their caste and faith throng the shrine and offer their respect to the revered Sufi Saint and pray for the well being of their family. Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Shimla and currently his shrine is taken care by a Hindu trust. Located in an area with about 93% of Hindu population, the shrine also has a Hindu caretaker which clearly showcases camaraderie among the people of different faiths residing in the region.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Hindu man in Lucknow donates money for Ayodhya mosque [Video]

Hindu man in Lucknow donates money for Ayodhya mosque

Displaying mutual tolerance and having regards for each other's beliefs, this is what forms the foundation of Indian culture. Even today, several examples can be found across the nook and corner of the country who are keeping this culture intact. The latest one to join this list is Rohit Shrivastava from Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh, who has set a milestone of Hindu - Muslim camaraderie by becoming the first one to donate money for the building of Ayodhya Mosque. No matter how many religions we practise in India, but in essence they all are one. Every religion teaches us to respect the other and be kind and generous to everyone in the universe. Depicting the same principles, a Hindu man in Lucknow city donated an amount of Rs 21,000 for the construction of the Mosque complex in Ayodhya, also becoming the first one to make the contribution. A law faculty employee of Lucknow University, Rohit Shrivastava handed over the amount to Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, a trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the Mosque complex.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:13Published

Periyar E. V. Ramasamy Periyar E. V. Ramasamy


Tweets about this

vaidyanil

Anil Vaidya RT @htTweets: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police on Tuesday. https://t.co/DpYYOYXGFL 1 minute ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police on Tuesday. https://t.co/DpYYOYXGFL 2 minutes ago

prashantarchu

PRASHANT KASHYAP RT @indiatvnews: #Manusmriti remark row: BJP leader #KhushbuSundar detained during protest against VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan https://t.co/… 21 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV #Manusmriti remark row: BJP leader #KhushbuSundar detained during protest against VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan… https://t.co/YsrSRx3mkp 23 minutes ago

JettyRajan

RAJAN JETTY Actor, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police https://t.co/SLBsSp9wSn @khushsundar @ramadassmysuru… https://t.co/fqusJMQJVT 48 minutes ago

dailymailindia

Daily Mail India Manusmriti remark row: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained during protest against VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan https://t.co/s68jEqLDT0 51 minutes ago

vibin224

Vibin RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Political faceoff over Manusmriti row. Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained. Details by Shilpa Nair.… 3 hours ago

sarav4198

Sarav RT @IndiaToday: BJP leader Kushboo Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu. She was on the way to protest against… 3 hours ago