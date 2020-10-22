Global  
 

NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s - Published
NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai

NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai

Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 27, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Ujiyarpur, Nityanand Rai spoke on upcoming Bihar polls and Tejashwi Yadav.

Rai said, "There is no question of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forming government as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government with 2/3rd majority and Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM," he added.


Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician

Tejashwi Yadav hits back on Nitish Kumar's '8-9 children' jibe [Video]

Tejashwi Yadav hits back on Nitish Kumar's '8-9 children' jibe

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe on Nitish Kumar's comment on Rabri Devi and said that by commenting on his family, Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Tejashwi Yadav said, "By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on main issues including inflation, corruption, unemployment etc."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
I am with BJP and have always said so: Chirag Paswan [Video]

I am with BJP and have always said so: Chirag Paswan

Ahead of first phase of Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan said that he is with BJP. Paswan said, "One thing is very clear that current Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) will never become CM of Bihar after November 10. I am always with BJP and would make government with them, if it happens and I have always said so." He further said, "Liquor ban has never been implemented in Bihar successfully and you can ask anyone about it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

National Democratic Alliance National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances

Some trying to make a dent in NDA: Nadda's indirect attack on Chirag

 BJP chief J P Nadda Monday said some people are trying to make a dent in the NDA alliance during the ongoing polls in Bihar and "we should remain cautious..
IndiaTimes
'More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...': LJP chief's Sita temple pitch [Video]

'More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...': LJP chief's Sita temple pitch

Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Lok Janshakti Party chief made the comments while offering prayers at Punaura Dham. He also pitched for a 'corridor' between the Ram temple and the proposed Sita temple. The comments came ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar in which Paswan's LJP is fighting alone and not as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and JD(U). Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:14Published

Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

BJP posters leave out Nitish Kumar, spark row on polls eve

 Curiously, the dropping of Nitish’s photo has also happened three days ahead of PM Modi’s second leg of electioneering on October 28 — he will address..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto; takes a dig at BJP's employment promise

 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released his party manifesto for Bihar Elections 2020 in Patna.
DNA
Bihar polls: Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's manifesto [Video]

Bihar polls: Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's manifesto

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released BJP's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on October 22. BJP come up with '11 sankalp' in their party's manifesto. Addressing the mediapersons, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised." Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning from October 28 and the result will be declared on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar polls: Govts can't be formed on basis of fear and crime, says Sonia Gandhi [Video]

Bihar polls: Govts can't be formed on basis of fear and crime, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "There is quality, talent, strength and power of constructing in Bihar's hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears and blisters." "Words that can't be said have to be said with tears. Governments can't be formed on the basis of fear and crime," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Current Bihar government has deviated from its path: Sonia Gandhi [Video]

Current Bihar government has deviated from its path: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "High on power and its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good." "Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Ujiarpur (Lok Sabha constituency)


Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Former Indian cricketer and politician

'Why are you so ashamed of your parents' photo?' Ravi Shankar Prasad asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

 Prasad along with BJP national president JP Nadda campaigned for NDA's candidate from Purnia constituency on Monday.
DNA

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal Political party in India


cybersandhu

cybersandhu RT @TSDMujeebudeen: as a Friend and as a Brother my advice 2U, respected YB DS Anwar Ibrahim STAY UNITED with Harapan DAP & AMANAH will st… 36 minutes ago

Manishkumarke15

Berojgar Manish keshri Prediction: BJP will get more seats than JDU & will form govt with the support of LJP. Nitish Kumar won't be CM.… https://t.co/ExBJUeyzKa 41 minutes ago

PrateekJain28

Prateek Jain 'जैनसाहब' Prediction: BJP will get more seats than JDU & will form govt with the support of LJP. Nitish Kumar won't be CM. #BiharElections 44 minutes ago

allan_crawshaw

allan crawshaw RT @allan_crawshaw: John Horgan wins false majority govt in BC ~ Horgan gambled on a snap election during a pandemic and it paid off, thank… 2 hours ago

Captaindksingh

Captain DK Singh RT @ANI: They never met people of Bihar at their residence, let alone them offering a glass of water to anyone. There's no question of RJD… 2 hours ago

MornachP

AFRICA STAND UP! ✊ Politics only gets nastier, it's the practice world over. Unless the citizens draft the constitution themselves, it… https://t.co/IotqbekDTU 3 hours ago

sanjaylonkar6

sanjay lonkar @Republic_Bharat Mr Arnab be careful if bjp defeats in Bihar Mp, will try to form the govt with Laluji Then Bjp wil… https://t.co/25MSRwFkMt 3 hours ago

JoanBloggs

Joan @motorcymick @AnneM67993158 @butcherbird BTW, I KNOW how the preferential voting system works Mick. I'm not sugges… https://t.co/Pqb6HQn4Vo 3 hours ago


Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban [Video]

Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing."Inflation is the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:05Published
'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise [Video]

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published
PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News

PM Modi addresses first rally in Bihar's Sasaram, says oppn wants to push Bihar backward again; PM Modi rakes up Article 370 in Bihar poll campaign, a point Nitish's JDU had also differed on at first;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published