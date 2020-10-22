NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai

Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 27, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Ujiyarpur, Nityanand Rai spoke on upcoming Bihar polls and Tejashwi Yadav.

Rai said, "There is no question of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forming government as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government with 2/3rd majority and Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM," he added.