NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s - Published
NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority, Nitish will become Bihar CM: MoS Nityanand Rai
Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 27, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Ujiyarpur, Nityanand Rai spoke on upcoming Bihar polls and Tejashwi Yadav.
Rai said, "There is no question of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forming government as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form government with 2/3rd majority and Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM," he added.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe on Nitish Kumar's comment on Rabri Devi and said that by commenting on his family, Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Tejashwi Yadav said, "By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on main issues including inflation, corruption, unemployment etc."
Ahead of first phase of Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan said that he is with BJP. Paswan said, "One thing is very clear that current Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) will never become CM of Bihar after November 10. I am always with BJP and would make government with them, if it happens and I have always said so." He further said, "Liquor ban has never been implemented in Bihar successfully and you can ask anyone about it."
Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Lok Janshakti Party chief made the comments while offering prayers at Punaura Dham. He also pitched for a 'corridor' between the Ram temple and the proposed Sita temple. The comments came ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar in which Paswan's LJP is fighting alone and not as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and JD(U). Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released BJP's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on October 22. BJP come up with '11 sankalp' in their party's manifesto. Addressing the mediapersons, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised." Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning from October 28 and the result will be declared on November 10.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "There is quality, talent, strength and power of constructing in Bihar's hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears and blisters." "Words that can't be said have to be said with tears. Governments can't be formed on the basis of fear and crime," she added.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke in Delhi on October 27 ahead of Bihar polls. Gandhi said, "High on power and its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good." "Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious and youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagathbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," she added.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing."Inflation is the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published
PM Modi addresses first rally in Bihar's Sasaram, says oppn wants to push Bihar backward again; PM Modi rakes up Article 370 in Bihar poll campaign, a point Nitish's JDU had also differed on at first;..