Albertville Monument

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 weeks ago

Precaution.

New details this morning.

In marshall county, a new resolution was presented to the albertville city council asking them to remove the confederate flag and monument from in front of the courthouse.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live now.

Ashley, this has been a divisive issue in the city for some time now ?

That's exactly right.

This monument has been a hot topic for well over a month now -- with demonstrations requiring law enforcement intervention.

During last night's city council meeting ,things remained calm....but people are still divided on the issue.

Some people say the monument in front of the courthouse represents southern heritage....askin g the city council to listen to their citizens especially those with ancestors who served in the confederacy.

While others argue it to be a symbol of white supremacy and say the monument needs to be taken down now.

"if nikki haley could do it, ole miss could do it, nascar could do it and the us army could do it, we could do it."

"i cherish that heritage and our history and that's why i'm here today to try to protect it."

Members of the council say they need time to think before making a decision...but did not say when the decision can be expected.

According to the alabama memorial preservation act, local governments can be fined if they remove monuments without the state's permission...but that only applies to monuments that have been in place for more than 40 years.

This monument has only been in place 24 years.

Live in madison co ashley c waay 31 news