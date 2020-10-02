Randeep Surjewala slams CM ML Khattar over Ballabhgarh incident

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on October 27 slammed Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over the 21-year-old college girl who was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Oct 26.
He said, "45% crime against women increased in Haryana in 2 years.
Haryana is number one in gang-rape.
Khattar should feel ashamed as the girls are not safe in his state.
Accused should be punished in 30 days." Mortal remains of the girl were handed over to her family in Faridabad.
The two accused in the incident have been sent to two-day police custody.
A 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Oct 26. The police have arrested the culprit. Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "The culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been arrested. The strict action will be taken against the culprit."
