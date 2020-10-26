Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brandon Marshall breaks down the remainder of the season for the Cleveland Browns not that Odell Beckham Jr is out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear.
He and Nick Wright also dive into the Los Angeles Rams and how they are stacking up thus far in the 2020 NFL season.