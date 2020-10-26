Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:18s - Published
Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall breaks down the remainder of the season for the Cleveland Browns not that Odell Beckham Jr is out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear.

He and Nick Wright also dive into the Los Angeles Rams and how they are stacking up thus far in the 2020 NFL season.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIRST Brandon Marshall breaks down the remainder of the season for the Cleveland Browns not that Odell...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Brandon Marshall on Browns chemistry now that Odell Beckham Jr is out for season due to ACL tear | FIRST THINGS FIR… https://t.co/fQbOphbouC 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Odell Beckham Junior out for Rest of Season With Torn ACL [Video]

Odell Beckham Junior out for Rest of Season With Torn ACL

According to ESPN, Beckham Junior underwent an MRI on Monday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Odell Beckham Jr. Out the Rest of NFL Season After Tearing ACL During Browns Game [Video]

Odell Beckham Jr. Out the Rest of NFL Season After Tearing ACL During Browns Game

Odell Beckham Jr. underwent an MRI on Monday morning

Credit: People     Duration: 01:40Published
Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL in Browns crusher [Video]

Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL in Browns crusher

Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL in Browns crusher

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published