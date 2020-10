Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson needed stitches after suffering an eye injury. Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:43s - Published 7 minutes ago Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson needed stitches after suffering an eye injury. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson suffers face injury during workout: 'Things get extremely intense' Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hurt his face while working out with heavy chains, drawing blood

FOXNews.com - Published 16 hours ago