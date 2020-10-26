Last day to request ballot for general election

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

We are one week away from election day, which means the clock is ticking if you want to make sure your voice is heard in this year's general election.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in paradise... jafet what are some of the deadlines we need to know?

Julia... we all need to keep in mind that today is the last day you can request a ballot for this year's election.

So if you want to be able to make your voice heard and drop off your ballot at drop boxes such as these then call the butte county county clerk recorder.

You need to call 5-3-0 5-5-2... 3-4-0-0 and choose option 1 when the call goes through.

After you talk to the clerk recorder's office a ballot will then be mailed to you.

We are exactly a week away from election day... so if you are registered to vote, send in your ballot.

Live in paradise jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

Butte county clerk recorder candace grubbs says so far more than 46-thousand ballots have been