Covid Patients Can Still Vote In Polls

Breken Terry asked Alabama's Secretary of State John Merrill about voting during the pandemic.

The beginning of the month.

You can still go to the polls and vote if you have coronavirus!

That's just one of the voting scenarios waay31's breken terry asked alabama's secretary of state today.

She goes over other voting scenarios as the general election is now just days away.

His is trinity town hall, where people in this town cast their ballots on election days.

But lets say you registered to vote absentee then decide last minute you want to vote in person.

Secretary of state john merrill told me you can't do that.

You have to stick with voting absentee.

<i asked secretary of state john merrill what if a person plans to vote in person, misses the absentee deadline, and gets diagnosed with coronavirus?

He said that person can still vote in person but special accomodations will be made.

Merrill- if someone with coronavirus comes to vote that individual will be directed to go to another location within the polling site so they would not attempt to infect other people that may be susceptible to receiving the coronavirus.

When voting absentee in the state of alabama you can do it in person or by mail.

If you mail in your absentee ballot you must have it signed by a notary or signed and witnessed by two people, for it to count.

I asked merrill what happens if you mail your absentee ballot in only to realize you didn't have the witness signatures?

Merrill- you can contact the absentee ballot manager to see if they will work with him to rectify the situation.

So if you're wondering about your absentee ballot or realize you didn't have the witness signature contact the county's absentee ballot manager.

Merrill- that individual is the correct individual in all 67 counties.

Merrill said it's important to follow the rules to make your vote count if you decide to vote absentee.

Merrill- whether it's the absentee ballot application process, the absentee ballot return process, whether it's actually voting in person you have to make sure that you follow the rules, guidelines and laws established in the alabama code.

Look live tag: if you have an absentee ballot and want to turn it in, in person you must do this by the close of business on november 2nd, that's this coming monday.

If you are mailing in your absentee ballot in order for it to count it has to be mailed in by noon on election day.

You can even track your absentee ballot.

You can even track your absentee ballot.

As long as you are in line to vote by 7 pm - you'll still be allowed to cast your