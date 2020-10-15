Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police officer cleared of murdering lover but faces jail for manslaughter

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Police officer cleared of murdering lover but faces jail for manslaughter

Police officer cleared of murdering lover but faces jail for manslaughter

A married police officer has been acquitted of murdering his long-term loverafter she revealed their affair to his wife.

A jury took just under threehours to find “man whore” Timothy Brehmer, 41, not guilty of murdering mother-of-two Claire Parry.

Brehmer had previously admitted the manslaughter of themarried nurse who he had been having an affair with for more than 10 years.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Killer police officer a 'man whore' who 'groomed' lovers

Killer police officer a 'man whore' who 'groomed' lovers PC Timothy Brehmer has been found not guilty of murdering his long-term lover Claire Parry but has...
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this

Amy_Killen

Amy Killen RT @WEP_UK: A kerfuffle is a completely inappropriate description for what happened. Claire Parry was killed and the perpetrator has admitt… 1 minute ago

EmilyNUH

Emily Stringer RT @Wecantconsentto: A 'kerfuffle' Have we learned nothing this last few years, than to give the men who kill women the last say in the he… 2 minutes ago

ktwarmstrong

Kathryn Armstrong RT @IanMartin: A "kerfuffle". She died during a "kerfuffle". Not sure I've seen that word in that context before. https://t.co/ETDOLCzCki 2 minutes ago

coccinellanovem

coccinellanovem RT @bindelj: I might go out tonight and kill a few rapists during a kerfuffle, then plead provocation: https://t.co/5pxqpKAeD6 5 minutes ago

the_daily_panda

Stephen Burrell RT @SolaceWomensAid: Police officer cleared of murdering lover during a "kerfuffle" - Solace stands in solidarity with Clare Parry's family… 7 minutes ago

toosweet2b

Be Watson Dorset police officer cleared of murdering lover after she told wife of affair https://t.co/p8plYnIqS3 7 minutes ago

blueskyssun

Sarah Domestic Abuse Personal Saftey Advisor RT @DrAishaKGill: Remember her name. Claire Parry Married police officer cleared of murdering his long-term lover https://t.co/odT50lDUf1 8 minutes ago

genderberries

🌈 Sarah 🌈 (سارة) RT @DSexism: Apparently she was killed in a “kerfuffle”. Yet again a man gets away with murdering a woman and we have to carry on knowing t… 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Third degree murder against Derek Chauvin dismissed [Video]

Third degree murder against Derek Chauvin dismissed

A third degree murder charge has been dismissed against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes. However, the other charges against him still..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:06Published
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Opening Fire At Housing Complex [Video]

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Opening Fire At Housing Complex

A man wanted in Ohio is in jail after opening fire at a housing complex, police say.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:34Published
Truck Drives Circles Around Police in Parking Lot [Video]

Truck Drives Circles Around Police in Parking Lot

Occurred on October 10, 2020 / Florence, Kentucky, USAInfo from Licensor: "A man taunts police and innocent bystanders in this strange yet seemingly funny “chase” around a parking lot in Florence,..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 07:57Published