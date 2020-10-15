Police officer cleared of murdering lover but faces jail for manslaughter

A married police officer has been acquitted of murdering his long-term loverafter she revealed their affair to his wife.

A jury took just under threehours to find “man whore” Timothy Brehmer, 41, not guilty of murdering mother-of-two Claire Parry.

Brehmer had previously admitted the manslaughter of themarried nurse who he had been having an affair with for more than 10 years.