Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:18s - Published
DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to substitute itself for President Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said Trump raped her decades ago.

The judge’s decision is a defeat for Trump.

The case comes from former Elle magazine columnist E.

Jean Carroll, who contends Trump defamed her by calling her a liar after she made her rape claims public.

The president denies ever meeting her.

The lawsuit - filed in a New York state court - can now move forward.

Acting on the directive of Attorney General William Barr, the Department of Justice has argued that Trump acted in his official capacity as president when he denied Carroll's accusations, and therefore could not be sued personally for defamation.

But the judge said Trump did not make his statements within the scope of his role as president - and, that Trump was not an "employee of the government" and therefore was not entitled to be legally shielded from Carroll’s claims. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Carroll said in a statement QUOTE: "When Donald Trump called me a liar and denied that he had ever met me, he was not speaking on behalf of the United States.

I am happy that Judge Kaplan recognized these basic truths."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll American journalist

Justice Department can't represent President Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation case, judge rules

 Justice Department effort to intervene was blocked in a defamation case against Trump by E. Jean Carroll after he denied her claim that he raped her.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year [Video]

Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year

[NFA] From Trump’s ‘bleach’ moment to Biden’s early campaigning, here are ten top moments that have shaped a dizzying election year. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 04:07Published

Trump Wants to Pick Off Nevada. But Biden Is Holding a Lead, Our Poll Shows.

 Joe Biden has a six-point advantage in the latest New York Times/Siena College poll of Nevada, where unemployment has soared amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NYTimes.com

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Judge rejects DOJ's attempt to shield Trump from defamation lawsuit

 Federal judge says Trump isn't an "employee of the government," and therefore is not protected by a law to protect federal employees from civil litigation.
CBS News

You don't need a search engine to see why Google won't lose this lawsuit

 So, in the dying days of Trump’s first term, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has finally taken Google to court. Attorney general William Barr, in..
WorldNews

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Trump Calls on Barr to ‘Act’ Against Biden Before Election

 The president is increasingly fixated on seeing criminal action against his political opponents.
NYTimes.com

US election: Trump pressures Attorney General to investigate Bidens as election nears

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Attorney General William Barr to immediately launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter,..
New Zealand Herald

Trump demands Barr investigate Hunter Biden

 President Trump early Tuesday pressured Attorney General William Barr to investigate the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and demanded that..
WorldNews

Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

Fights erupt between pro-Trump caravan and protesters in NYC

 The clashes came after a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn.
CBS News
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules [Video]

Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules

[NFA] President Trump's lawyer said Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants [Video]

Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants

Despite leading the way in controlling the coronavirus, New York City was among the slowest areas in the country to restart indoor dining - something it is now doing at just 25 percent capacity, providing a small boost to struggling restaurants. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:04Published
Protesters in Manhattan demand more indoor dining [Video]

Protesters in Manhattan demand more indoor dining

Hundreds of protesters marched in New York's Midtown Manhattan toward the governor's office, calling for indoor dining to be raised to at least 50% capacity. Restaurant owners also called for more federal relief funds.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Elle (magazine) Elle (magazine) Worldwide lifestyle magazine

Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2 [Video]

Netflix's TV Series "Away" Will Not Return For Season 2

Elle magazine is reporting that Netflix has cancelled the Hillary Swank space drama "Away." In the series, Swank plays the conflicted Commander Emma Green. She leads the first-ever human mission to Mars, leaving behind her family. "Away" is not the only show Netflix cancelled recently. It also axed "GLOW" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The show was expensive and intricate to produce, as space sequences took days to plot and choreograph.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Lost Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has lost her pregnancy. Elle magazine reports Teigen has been updating fans throughout the week on her and her baby's health. Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding last weekend. Her husband John Legend has been in the hospital with her. In a post to her baby, who she named Jack, she said "We will always love you."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Drive-thru haunted houses make for a spooky, COVID-safe Halloween

 Luke Burbank takes a look at how some places are setting up drive-thru haunted houses for a spooky — and healthy — Halloween. One of these places is a car..
CBS News

John Cummings running for New York's 14th congressional district against AOC

 John Cummings is running as the Republican candidate in New York's 14th Congressional District race, against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cummings..
CBS News
Early voters wait in long lines in New York City [Video]

Early voters wait in long lines in New York City

New Yorkers waited in long lines early on Saturday on the first day of early voting in the state for the presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Virus Surge Shadows Trump and Biden Campaign Events After Final Debate

 Candidates made their cases as hundreds of thousands of people jammed long lines to vote in New York, Florida and elsewhere.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

US judge rejects DoJ bid to shield Trump from rape defamation lawsuit

Trump’s request that he be replaced as defendant in defamation suit alleging he raped columnist E...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmax


Trump must remain defendant in rape defamation claim case filed by E. Jean Carroll, judge rules in rejecting DOJ bid

The DOJ argued that Trump was acting in his capacity as a government employee when he said E. Jean...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

JamesJo19562532

James Jones! Jonesy the crossman ♥️ RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Breaking: E. Jean Carroll lawsuit: Judge rejects DOJ's attempt to defend Trump in rape defamation lawsuit - https://t… 7 seconds ago

FuneralCel

Barry Slocombe BBA RT @WholePlateWay: BREAKING: A federal judge ruled that the DOJ cannot defend trump in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. The case coul… 15 seconds ago

tricoter

Judith DM "The ruling keeps Carroll's lawsuit alive. If it had gone the other way, she would have no legal options to pursue… https://t.co/NfBQdj6YK1 41 seconds ago

Terihaynes

Teri RN L&D #RidingWithBiden 🌊🌊🩺 RT @AmyAThatcher: Federal Judge ruled Justice Dept CAN'T defend tRump from rape defamation suit brought by E Jean Carroll!! 41 seconds ago

TJoTZ

terri RT @politvidchannel: A federal judge says Justice Department cannot defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation suit 48 seconds ago

BobscratchGfarb

Bobscratch Goldfarb RT @johnis44: Judge rejects DOJ's attempt to defend Trump in rape defamation lawsuit. #DemCast #ONEV1 #TrumpIsLosing https://t.co/rpy0LZDCjC 51 seconds ago

KayDJohnson1

🇨🇦 Kay was mildly amused RT @iamdanlevey: Judge says Justice Department cannot defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation suit https://t.co/Fja1vzIrF8 via @nbc… 51 seconds ago

thejoshuablog

joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 Via @newcivilrights: Federal Judge Smacks Down Bill Barr’s Attempt to Have DOJ Defend Trump in Rape Defamation Case… https://t.co/d2daB2ELQP 57 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Judge: DOJ Can’t Defend Trump Against Personal Lawsuit [Video]

Judge: DOJ Can’t Defend Trump Against Personal Lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled the Department of Justice can’t defend President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:58Published
DOJ Sues First Lady's Ex-Bestie Over Tell-All Book [Video]

DOJ Sues First Lady's Ex-Bestie Over Tell-All Book

Business Insider reports Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is being sued by the Department of Justice. The suit follows Wolkoff's publication of a tell-all about the 'rise and fall' of her 15-year friendship..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:47Published
If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast [Video]

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast

If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published