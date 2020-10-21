Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:06s - Published
Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks working with Diljit, Manoj in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

After Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is coming back with two movies--Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo.

Both the films are comedies and a stark change from her first two films. In this interview, she talks about making the transition and getting to work with some of the greatest Hindi film actors.

Fatima also recounted working with Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420 as a child actor.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fatima Sana Shaikh Fatima Sana Shaikh


Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh Indian singer, actor, television presenter and social media celebrity


Hindi Hindi Indo-Aryan language spoken in India

Use of poor language by Kamal Nath damaged reputation of MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya [Video]

Use of poor language by Kamal Nath damaged reputation of MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya

General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya on October 26 slammed former chief minister of Kamal Nath by saying he used poor language and it damaged the reputation of Madhya Pradesh. He said, "Use of poor language by Kamal Nath has damaged the reputation of Madhya Pradesh. You can criticise your opponents even with use of good words available in Hindi. Kamal Nath has got property worth crores but mentally, he is impoverished."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details [Video]

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details

The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The BJP promised to provide free Covid vaccination to all in the state once it was developed. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP's manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister's vision of making 'Atmanirbhar Bihar'. The party has also promised to provide medical, engineering and technical education in Hindi and promised to appoint 3 lakh new teachers across different levels in the next year. This comes as the Mahagathbandhan in its manifesto has promised 10 lakh jobs in its very first cabinet meet if elected to power. Bihar will vote in three phases between October 28th and November 7th. The results will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan Indian actor

Related news from verified sources

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Did you know Manoj Bajpayee took 4 hours to get ready for his many avatars

Promising oodles of laughter, Zee Studios' upcoming comedy flick Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari helmed by...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh's battle of wits steal the show

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer is out, finally! The movie starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNA


Video proof: Manoj Bajpayee's massive transformation in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will stun you - Watch

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this