Kanye West reacts to Jennifer Aniston saying not to vote for him

Kris Jenner was amazed by 'incredible' Robert Kardashian hologramKris Jenner says the Robert Kardashian hologram - which Kanye West gifted his wife Kim Kardashian West for her birthday - was "one of the most incredible things" she's ever seen.
Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father | Billboard NewsKanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father | Billboard News
Kim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband KanyeKim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband Kanye