A LifeMinute with Knots Landing's Donna Mills

If you were a fan of those classic 80s nighttime soaps, ya know Dallas and Dynasty, than you know the Dallas spin-off Knots Landing and you're no stranger to the beautiful actress Donna Mills, who played the cunning and conniving Abby Cunningham.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the 79 year-old beauty virtually from her home in LA last week, to hear all about what she's been up to during quarantine; including a reunion fundraiser with her Knots co-stars, her very own winery which she maintains at her home, and how she maintains her ageless beauty.