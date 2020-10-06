Five firefighters injured in 12,600-acre Silverado Fire, two remain critical

Global  
 

As hundreds of firefighters are continuing their battle Tuesday against the wind-driven Silverado Fire burning near Irvine, five have been injured and two remain in critical condition, officials said.


