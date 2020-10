Pat Kessler breaks down the latest developments in the election, as Trump held a rally in Wisconsin and Biden visited a state Democrats haven’t won since 1992 (2:30) WCCO 4 News At 10 - Oct.



Related videos from verified sources Presidential Campaign Enters Final Stretch As Election Approaches



Early voting records are being shattered across the country as the presidential election heads into the final stretch. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever



Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever. And getting there has taken years. But how did it happen?.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago ‘PM Modi and President Trump get along very well’: Nikki Haley



Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along very well and the two countries are.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44 Published 3 days ago