PENNEY SOFTBALL1

The Penney Hornets softball team knows the feeling of winning District championships winning three of the last four but haven't quite had the success in the state playoffs until this year the Hornets are now playing for a State title for the first time in school history we're just going to keep rolling the Hornets have scored 32 runs during this postseason stretch and attribute their scoring to off the field work I've got a lot of preparation for this we Face a lot of really good pictures and we crank the machine up and we got a throw and lots of different pitches and we just do what we do everyday and keep working towards a goal softball team has been leaning on each other during the state-run and it's all about teamwork and being together that matters the most to the Hornets when you enjoy each other you play together you know and end and you know like I said get down on each other they pick each other up and that's that's been a huge part of our victories here lately no.

Even though it's me hard we have to push through we're going to work together and that's how we do it we are all so close and it's just I'm so lucky to have them on my team