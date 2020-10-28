Mural of Landeros, police vandalized in downtown Eugene

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 5 minutes ago

Eugene police said they learned Tuesday morning that the mural -- which is at West 7th Alley and Willamette Street -- had been damaged overnight.

A controversial mural honoring charles landeros is getting attention again-- but this time for vandalism.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is at the mural between park and willamette street and shows us the damage left last night.

Renee-- eugene police say this mural was hit overnight with blue paint.

But i also want to show you some spray paint on the ground.

Right here it says blue lives matter and over here it says i love cops.

But people i talked to say-- regardless of how you feel about the mural-- vandalism doesn't help anyone.

This is what the mural originally looked like.

You can see the detailed design with multiple patterns and color schemes.

On the top charles landeros is painted with a bull horn and at the bottom there's a police officer.

Captain shawn adams from eugene police says art is suppose to start conversation-- but vandalism is not the answer.

Regardless about how people feel about the artwork, if youe for or against it, the worst thing we can do is destroy or damage it, somebody hard work, that something was put up there with some thought, it a crime.

Adams says they were notified about the vandalism through social media.

He says they're aggressively investigating this case and pursuing every lead.

Renee-- another live look out here you can see how far the blue paint was splattered up the wall.

Police are asking if you have any information about the vandalism-- to call the department.

Live in eugene connor mccarthy