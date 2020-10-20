Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:47s - Published
EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat

EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat

Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines.

Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases.

Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020.

And Here's how SRK replied when asked if he will sell 'Mannat'.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Indian actor, producer and television personality

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh wish speedy recovery [Video]

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh wish speedy recovery

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry. Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience". "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha. Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published

Shah Rukh Khan donates 2 thousand PPE kits to Chhattisgarh

 Recently, his Mir Foundation has sent 2 thousand PPE kits to Chhattisgarh in order to fight the COVID-19 virus.
DNA
Daily Punch - SRK to start shooting Pathan from November, Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Manali [Video]

Daily Punch - SRK to start shooting Pathan from November, Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Manali

Shah Rukh Khan to finally end his 2-year hiatus from films and start shooting for Pathan from November onwards. In other news, Aditya Narayan confirms Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, says the biggest names from the music industry shall attend the Delhi ceremony. For all the latest updates from the entertainment world, keep watching Daily Punch!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer to seek OK for COVID-19 vaccine in November

 Nearly all planned 44,000 participants enrolled in final-stage trial. If found safe, vaccine could see use in November.
CBS News

Pfizer says no COVID-19 vaccine data yet, could be week or more before it reports

 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on...
WorldNews

Pediatrician on COVID-19 vaccine, Halloween safety during pandemic

 Pfizer is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine trial to include minors, since children as well as adults are susceptible to the virus. Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week [Video]

U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week

Almost half a million people in the United States have contracted the coronavirus in the past week alone. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 80 lakh

 With 1,32,069 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country.
DNA

Justin Turner pulled from World Series game due to COVID test

 The Dodgers' star third baseman in the eighth inning of what became their title-clinching game after MLB got word he'd tested positive.
CBS News

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Watch: BJP's Prem Kumar rides cycle to reach polling booth in Gaya [Video]

Watch: BJP's Prem Kumar rides cycle to reach polling booth in Gaya

Agriculture, Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister of Bihar Prem Kumar rode a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Gaya. Earlier, the minister offered prayers at temple to seek blessings. Total of 1,066 candidates are in fray for 71 seats in Bihar. Amid pandemic, it is first of its kind voting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
Bihar polls: Voting underway in various constituencies [Video]

Bihar polls: Voting underway in various constituencies

Voting for the first phase of Bihar Elections commenced in Bihar. All COVID-19 protocols are being adhered to at the polling booths. Stations were thoroughly sanitised. People queued up at the polling stations while maintaining social distancing. Total of 1,066 candidates are in fray for 71 seats in Bihar. Amid pandemic, it is first of its kind voting. Voters hailed the precautions taken by the administration at the polling stations.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

COVID-19: 78% of active cases present in 10 states, UTs, informs Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: 78% of active cases present in 10 states, UTs, informs Health Ministry

During press conference held on October 27, Secretary of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said, "78 per cent of active cases are present in 10 states and UTs. 58% of new deaths reported in five States and Union Territories (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka), in the last 24 hours. During the festival season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

West Bengal: 4 killed as boat capsizes during Durga idol immersion in Murshidabad

 Soon after receiving the reports, the police and rescue team started a search operation and recovered four bodies.
DNA

Tweets about this