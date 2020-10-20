EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat

Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines.

Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases.

Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020.

And Here's how SRK replied when asked if he will sell 'Mannat'.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.