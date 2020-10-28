Subaru e-BOXER - Stability

When the Japanese brand considered developing its first hybrid vehicles, it was clear that they had to respond with the highest standards to the values ​​that auctioneers expect from all Subaru: safety, robustness and the ability to go almost anywhere.

Hybridization was supposed to be a step forward in terms of ecology, but at the same time not take any step back in terms of safety and driving fun on and off the asphalt.

The result is the ecoHYBRID range, of which the new Forester and XV are its first exponents.

Safety is currently the main argument when deciding to buy a Subaru.

It has become the fundamental pillar for the brand, to such an extent that it has set the ambitious goal for 2030 of reducing to zero the number of accidents with traffic victims in which a Subaru is involved.

This happens by continuing to perfect the acclaimed Subaru EyeSight system, which has been saving lives in more than 8 million vehicles worldwide for more than 10 years, but above all by continuing to bet on Subaru's legendary permanent four-wheel drive (Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive).

There are currently many hybrids on the market; There is also a generous offering of hybrid SUVs with connectable 4-wheel drive and even automatic traction control, but when it comes to hybrids with all-wheel drive and permanent the clear reference is Subaru's ecoHYBRID range.

Because Subaru's AWD traction system works 100% of the time, gaining a fundamental tenth of a second when the vehicle's only point of contact with the ground (the tires) responds immediately and offers the best possible grip while avoiding accidents that with other traction systems would have been fatal.