Sir Ed Davey calls on Government to outline Christmas Covid-19 strategy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Sir Ed Davey calls on Government to outline Christmas Covid-19 strategy

Sir Ed Davey calls on Government to outline Christmas Covid-19 strategy

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey MP tells BBC Breakfast that theGovernment needs to come up with a coronavirus Christmas strategy across allfour UK nations.


Lib Dems call for standardised Christmas restrictions [Video]

Lib Dems call for standardised Christmas restrictions

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a four-nation approach to Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas, warning that people face confusion and complexity unless measures can be standardised across the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas [Video]

Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas

Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes amid calls from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to limit confusion and ask all four nations to standardise their Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party [Video]

Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says his party still needs to be clearthat they are pro-European. He says the party needs to push for the closestrelationship possible with European neighbours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Sir Ed Davey: Government incompetence has made university coronavirus challenges worse [Video]

Sir Ed Davey: Government incompetence has made university coronavirus challenges worse

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said the Government's 'incompetence'has made a 'difficult situation worse' regarding students starting universityunder Covid-19 restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

COVID: Cured cases near 80-lakh mark [Video]

COVID: Cured cases near 80-lakh mark

India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 after 38,074 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 448 new deaths in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,27,059 in the country. Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases in India. Total cured cases stand at 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total samples tested up to November 09 stands at 11, 96, 15, 857.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
