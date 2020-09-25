Sir Ed Davey calls on Government to outline Christmas Covid-19 strategy

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a four-nation approach to Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas, warning that people face confusion and complexity unless measures can be standardised across the UK.
Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes amid calls from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to limit confusion and ask all four nations to standardise their Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas.
India's total cases surged to 85,91,731 after 38,074 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 448 new deaths in last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,27,059 in the country. Currently, there are 5,05,265 active cases in India. Total cured cases stand at 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total samples tested up to November 09 stands at 11, 96, 15, 857.
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on November 10 said that NDA is losing only due to COVID-19 impact. "A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we are losing only due to COVID-19 impact," said Tyagi.
The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas."
