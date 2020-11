Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: New Captaincy Task Announed, Jasmin-Rahul Get Into A Fight

The last episode of Bigg Bigg Boss saw some huge fights.

Rahul and Jaan continued to have a verbal spat while an argument broke between wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit.

Bigg Boss announced a Captaincy task, which created a huge spat between Jasmin and Rahul.