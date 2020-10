A 3 Alarm Fire Causes A Partial Collapse At A Bar And Grill In Pikesville Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 hours ago A 3 Alarm Fire Causes A Partial Collapse At A Bar And Grill In Pikesville The fire broke out around 4 this morning at Jilly's Bar and Grill on Reisterstown Road. 0

