‘Did PM Modi have tea with you?’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar’s Champaran.

Rahul said, “PM Modi had promised that a sugar factory would be set up, did Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tea with you all?” Rahul also took a jibe at Nitish and said what Bihar CM did to the state in 2006 is what PM is doing to other states now.

Rahul addressed the rally on the first day of polling for assembly elections in Bihar.

