‘Did PM Modi have tea with you?’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar’s Champaran.
Rahul said, “PM Modi had promised that a sugar factory would be set up, did Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tea with you all?” Rahul also took a jibe at Nitish and said what Bihar CM did to the state in 2006 is what PM is doing to other states now.
Rahul addressed the rally on the first day of polling for assembly elections in Bihar.
Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state. He said that the youth of Bihar don't get jobs in the state; they have to move out of the state for jobs. Gandhi said to youths that don't think they lack in anything rather CM Kumar and PM Modi lack in providing employment to them in Bihar.
LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has said that that Nitish Kumar’s time as Chief Minister is up and he will not return to power. Chirag Paswan said that the BJP and LJP would form government in the state after election and added that it would work for development in the state. Paswan further attacked the Chief Minister saying that people have not forgotten how he treated the migrant labourers during the Covid crisis and lockdown and also lashed out at him over the recent firing incident in Munger where one person was killed. The first phase of polling was held in Bihar on 28th of October and witnessed a turnout of around 54.26 percent. The next two phase are scheduled to be held on 3rd & 7th of November and the result will be declared on 10th of November. The major battle is between the Nitish Kumar led NDA and Tejsashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan. Chirag Paswan’s LJP has gone solo and has been attacking the Chief Minister and insisting that they will form govt with the BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.
First phase of Bihar state assembly elections took place on October 28. The voter turn-out in the first phase neared 50%. Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan adamantly claimed that a new government of BJP-LJP will be formed in Bihar on November 10. Chirag Paswan said, "I spoke to various candidates and I could feel a sense of enthusiasm in their voice. Clearly, whatever voting has taken place this time is for a change and for development. People have considered various atrocities. The feedback which I have received clearly indicates that it is very difficult that Bihar Chief Minister will get re-elected. BJP-LJP government will be formed on November 10 in Bihar."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the opposition RJD in Bihar, calling its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj" and attacking him over the promise of 10 lakh government jobs. He cautioned people against the double whammy Bihar could face if those responsible for having turned the state "beemar" (sick) were voted to power amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. These elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who have pulled Bihar out of deep darkness....Please ask yourself the question does the yuvraj of jungle raj have the credibility and the experience to fulfil the aspirations of the state's lower and middle classes," he said. Watch the full video for more.
Spokesperson for MP Congress Committee, KK Mishra on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's alleged viral video said that it is not Unparliamentary conduct to ask someone to back out. KK Mishra said, "To ask someone to back out is not Unparliamentary conduct. If we're asking or requesting someone to back out in our favour, it's not a crime. At least, we aren't buying MLAs like others. Whatever is being interpreted about Digvijaya Singh is wrong." Digvijaya Singh's alleged video went viral in which he was heard asking a SP candidate for Madhya Pradesh by-polls to withdraw his name.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar informed party's Bihar election In-charge Devendra Fadnavis on October 16. "PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. In Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on 23rd Oct. On 28th Oct, PM to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On 1st November, in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On 3rd Nov, in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria," said Fadnavis ahead of Bihar election.
Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. After hearing a person shouting in the crowd that PM Modi said fry pakoras, Rahul Gandhi asked him, "Did you fry pakoras?..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development..
