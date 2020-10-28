Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AFC North Preview Week 8: Steelers Hope To Stay Undefeated Against Ravens; Browns Looking Like A Playoff Team

Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 05:05s - Published
AFC North Preview Week 8: Steelers Hope To Stay Undefeated Against Ravens; Browns Looking Like A Playoff Team

AFC North Preview Week 8: Steelers Hope To Stay Undefeated Against Ravens; Browns Looking Like A Playoff Team

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White looks at Week 8 matchups in the AFC North, as the Steelers visit Baltimore to face the Ravens and the Browns line up against the inconsistent Raiders.

He also explains why Bengals rookie Joe Burrow has a shot at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NFL Week 8 AFC North Picks: ‘When The Steelers Play The Ravens, Somebody Wins By Three Points,’ Says SportsLine’s Kenny White

The Steelers, Ravens and Browns are all playing like playoff teams out of the AFC North. SportsLine's...
cbs4.com - Published

NFL picks, predictions for Week 8: Ravens hand Steelers first loss; Saints beat Bears; Browns upset

In our picks and predictions for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, the Ravens and Steelers meet in a...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore NEXT ON WJZ 🏈 | The Baltimore Ravens will look to challenge the Pittsburgh Steelers' perfect record in Week 8. This… https://t.co/CdnCJx9xOr 1 day ago

BrianBatko

Brian Batko RT @PGSportsNow: It’s Steeler-Ravens week, and @BrianBatko’s scouting report has everything you should know about the AFC North rival. ⬇️ h… 1 day ago

ProlineStadium

ProlineStadium A battle for AFC North supremacy highlights Week 8 action in the #NFL! 🏈 Get set for @Steelers vs. @Ravens and mo… https://t.co/bc7aIr2c2Y 1 day ago

PGSportsNow

Post-Gazette Sports It’s Steeler-Ravens week, and @BrianBatko’s scouting report has everything you should know about the AFC North riva… https://t.co/ZGhvREA0Vc 1 day ago

ScotlandNFL

NFL Scotland RT @TheRealInnes: https://t.co/Uy6eSuH12S Here's my week 8 preview for the AFC North for @ScotlandNFL Can the Ravens keep up with the Stee… 1 day ago

TheRealInnes

Innes. https://t.co/Uy6eSuH12S Here's my week 8 preview for the AFC North for @ScotlandNFL Can the Ravens keep up with th… https://t.co/yLMgtHexP5 1 day ago

SteelTownUsa

SteelTownUsa® AFC North Preview: Week 8 https://t.co/KI7BsI86ch https://t.co/OWEPs6KWlH 2 days ago

nrojo5

Nicolette Rojo RT @PTSTNews: The AFC North is a competitive division this year. Baltimore will Pittsburgh face this week and @KyleOConnell23 has the previ… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Lamar Jackson barely got out alive in Week 8 loss to Big Ben's Steelers | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: Lamar Jackson barely got out alive in Week 8 loss to Big Ben's Steelers | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal talks the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Week 8 defeat of Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta, Todd Fuhrman, and Clay Travis why he thinks this is more evidence..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:56Published
'Lamar can't continue to play this way' — Shannon Sharpe on Ravens Week 8 loss to Steelers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Lamar can't continue to play this way' — Shannon Sharpe on Ravens Week 8 loss to Steelers | UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the only undefeated team in the NFL after handing the Baltimore Ravens their second loss of the season. Lamar Jackson came up just short of a game-winning drive on the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published
Colin Cowherd is recalibrating how he looks at Lamar Jackson & Ravens after Week 8 loss | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd is recalibrating how he looks at Lamar Jackson & Ravens after Week 8 loss | THE HERD

The Baltimore Ravens are now 5-2 after a loss in Week 8 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this loss is forcing Colin Cowherd to rethink his predictions for Lamar Jackson's team. Hear why he now would..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:08Published