London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s - Published
London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country.

He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3.

Report by Etemadil.

