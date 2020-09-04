London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade. The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners who are being asked to make“monumental sacrifices” in the incoming local lockdown to “ignore Governmentpoliticians” who have flouted coronavirus rules. The capital city is bracingfor Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday, which means a ban on separatehouseholds mixing outdoors – including in pubs and restaurants.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
U.S. stocks recovered on Thursday some of the steep losses seen the day before as investors gobbled up high-flying tech names in anticipation of strong quarterly results after the close, which Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet each delivered. Conway G. Gittens reports.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published