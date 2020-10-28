Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Autopilot Beaten Again: Cadillac Super Cruise

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Tesla Autopilot Beaten Again: Cadillac Super Cruise

Tesla Autopilot Beaten Again: Cadillac Super Cruise

Beck Diefenbach / Reuters Consumer Reports released its second-ever ranking of driver-assistance systems on Wednesday.

Tesla once again took second place, but an increasingly crowded field is quickly encroaching.

Autopilot outpaced competitors in capabilities and performance, but sank to the bottom for categories like driver engagement and clarity around safety.

Consumer Reports' rankings come as Tesla launches its "full self-driving" beta software, which is not actually self-driving.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tesla's Autopilot was once again beaten by Cadillac Super Cruise, Consumer Reports finds

The respected magazine's findings come as Tesla releases a "full self-driving" beta version of its...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Ars Technica


Consumer Reports: GM’s Super Cruise Takes Top Spot, Tesla Autopilot ‘Distant Second’

WebProNews Consumer Reports: GM’s Super Cruise Takes Top Spot, Tesla Autopilot ‘Distant...
WebProNews - Published Also reported by •engadgetMotley Fool


Cadillac Super Cruise Beats Tesla Autopilot by a Margin, but It’s Not All Bad

Cadillac Super Cruise Beats Tesla Autopilot by a Margin, but It’s Not All Bad For the third year in a row, Consumer Reports is delivering a report on active driving assistance...
autoevolution - Published Also reported by •Motley Fool



Tweets about this