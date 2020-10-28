Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Image:right broadband expansion internet.jpg with students going to remote-learning and many people forced to work from home... the coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the problem of internet access...particular ly in rural kentucky.

Today... it was announced that another large broadband expansion project is in the works to help with that problem.

The u-s department of agriculture is giving $5 million to expand broadband service in breathitt, lee, perry, and rockcastle counties.

It's part of the $550 million reconnect program.

The project will create a fiber-to- the-premises network.

The network is expected to connect 1,618 people, 25 businesses, two farms, a public school, a post office and a fire station to high- speed broadband internet.

