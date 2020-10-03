Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington football

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Washington football
Hatchets face Edgewood

Washington is one of seven high school football teams we still have playing in the indiana high school state tourney... the hatchets will hit the road friday, they have a sectional semifinal game at edgewood... what a turnaround its been this year for washington....they won their most games in a season since 2017, they won their first sectional game last week since 2016..... when first year head coach joe morris took over he said he wanted to change the cultural and he's getting




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ravens vs. Washington Football Team odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Ravens and the Washington...
CBS Sports - Published

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera on coaching through cancer treatments: 'It's who I am'

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera said he has three weeks of treatment and one round of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


'Pretty good chance': Washington to remain Football Team through 2021, team president says

Jason Wright told WJLA on Tuesday there is a "pretty good chance" the Washington Football Team will...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournals



Related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: By default, Eagles have a good chance at winning NFC East | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: By default, Eagles have a good chance at winning NFC East | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman lays out the circumstances that have made Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles favorites to win the NFC East. With the Dallas Cowboys without a reliable quarterback, and with both the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:03Published
Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Inequality In Healthcare Following Cancer Battle [Video]

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera Discusses Inequality In Healthcare Following Cancer Battle

The Washington Football Team head coach said his recent bout of cancer treatments opened his eyes to the need for better, more affordable healthcare for everyone in this country.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:36Published
Cal Football, Justin Wilcox Ready To Begin 2020 Season [Video]

Cal Football, Justin Wilcox Ready To Begin 2020 Season

Vern Glenn interviews Cal Head Coach Justin Wilcox on Inside The Five. The Pac-12 begins its 7-game season next week. The Bears host Washington in their opening game. (10-31-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:41Published