New portrait of Baby Yoda unveiled

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published
An exclusive portrait of the Mandalorian and the child has been unveiled in atimelapse.

The piece will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery.

Itwas commissioned to mark the arrival of the second season of The Mandalorianon Disney+.


