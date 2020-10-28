Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COSTUME SHOP

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
COSTUME SHOP

COSTUME SHOP

Costume shops are adjusting to outfit people for Halloween and other events during a pandemic.

Costume shops are making adjustments to outfit people for halloween and other year end events during a pandemic.

"costume world" has been in business more than thirty years in tupelo.

This year, you can buy a costume, but rentals are temporarily suspended because of covid 19.

Owner carolyn shelby says customers understand the need to sell costumes, instead of renting them out, because of covid 19.

"we want to stay real clean, keep from having viruses spread everywhere, a lot of costumes that have masks they buy and ones for parades are sterilized before they have to have them for the parades."

Shelby expects business to continue to be swift through the weekend and on into the christmas season.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Local costume shop Orlando Vintage sees uptick in TV, movie business

"I've had enough people coming in to do business that I'm keeping my head above water — I'm not the...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Last minute costume shopping at Red Headed Witches [Video]

Last minute costume shopping at Red Headed Witches

Cape Coral's only year-round costume shop, Red Headed Witches, is seeing a last minute rush for Halloween shopping.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:19Published
Halloween makeup service at Red Headed Witches [Video]

Halloween makeup service at Red Headed Witches

Cape Coral's only year-round costume shop, Red Headed Witches, is seeing a last minute rush for Halloween shopping.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:57Published
Countdown to Halloween at Red Headed Witches in Cape Coral [Video]

Countdown to Halloween at Red Headed Witches in Cape Coral

Cape Coral's only year-round costume shop, Red Headed Witches, is seeing a last minute rush for Halloween shopping.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 04:36Published