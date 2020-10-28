COSTUME SHOP

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 days ago

Costume shops are adjusting to outfit people for Halloween and other events during a pandemic.

"costume world" has been in business more than thirty years in tupelo.

This year, you can buy a costume, but rentals are temporarily suspended because of covid 19.

Owner carolyn shelby says customers understand the need to sell costumes, instead of renting them out, because of covid 19.

"we want to stay real clean, keep from having viruses spread everywhere, a lot of costumes that have masks they buy and ones for parades are sterilized before they have to have them for the parades."

Shelby expects business to continue to be swift through the weekend and on into the christmas season.