Early voting setting record pace in Butte County

Butte County is on a record breaking pace when it comes to mail-in voting compared to 2016.

Voters are turning out in record numbers across the country -- and here at home.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher show us why some voters say they want their voice to be heard.

Keaton denlay/ butte county elections manager:"we still have a week to go till the election and we could still be receiving post- marked ballots after election day and we are already at 64 thousand and 9 so we are trucking ahead than we were four years ago" right now only 5 thousand fewer people have voted by mail than 4 years ago.

Keaton denlay/ butte county elections manager: "we are getting thousands of ballots back a day out of our ballot drop boxes which is great.

It really expanded the opportunity the voters have in access to those for this."

Carmela karcher: but how is the community feeling this year?

I talked to some residents to find out."

Nicole sandoval/ voted early: "with the pandemic going on, we really need some strong leadership.

Everything is being affected, regardless of what party you're with, so i think everybody needs to do their part.

Dave malnar/ hasn't voted yet: "i'm kind of teeter tottering between conservative and liberal and it's coming down to i'm really not going to say but it's an important election and i think everyone should vote."

If you still haven't voted make sure your ballot is post marked by november 3rd in butte county& carmela karcher&action news now& coverage you can count on.

For more information on where butte county voter assistance centers and ballot drop boxes are located&head to our website& actionnewsnow.c om slash election.