Fauci Says US Must Adhere To Strict Mask Use To Get Over Virus

Business Insider reports the White House said, "we are not going to control the pandemic." However, Dr. Anthony Fauci disagrees and fresh scientific evidence is on his side.

The evidence shows we already have the tools at our disposal to get the virus under control.

Fauci told JAMA on Wednesday that universal mask-wearing "really, really does" make a difference.

This backed up a recent article he and his colleagues wrote regarding masks.

However, mask-wearing needs to be nationally mandated and worn above the nose to work.