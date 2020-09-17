Global  
 

Reporter Update: PPS Passes Hybrid Learning Resolution

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Pittsburgh Public Schools approved a resolution to end strictly virtual learning.

KDKA's Shelby Cassese has more.


