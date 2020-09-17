Reporter Update: PPS Passes Hybrid Learning Resolution
Pittsburgh Public Schools approved a resolution to end strictly virtual learning.
KDKA's Shelby Cassese has more.
Reporter Update: Bethel Park Begins Hybrid LearningThe Bethel Park School District is experiencing a school bus driver shortage along with moving to hybrid learning. KDKA's Lindsay Ward will have more on KDKA News at Noon.
Reporter Update: Local School District Weigh Different OptionsKDKA's Nicole Ford is looking at Bethel Park and North Hills school districts as they weigh hybrid models against remote learning and classroom learning.
Reporter Update: PPS Teachers Talk About Online LearningKDKA's Chris Hoffman is talking to Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers about remote learning. They say all things considered, things are going well, but it's harder to connect to students.