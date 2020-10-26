‘Like a father figure to me’: Watch PM Modi’s tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Former chief minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel, passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad. "We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn't die due to Corona," said Dr Akshay Kiledar, Chief Medical Administrator (CMA), Sterling Hospital on Keshubhai Patel's demise.
Addressing a public rally ahead of Bihar polls in Daraunda assembly constituency of Siwan district on October 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "15 years ago, some people put Bihar in identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant. 6 years ago, choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed nature of Indian politics." "Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all," UP CM added.
In a bid to boost business amid the COVID-19, sweet shop owners in Ahmedabad have introduced immunity booster food items as Diwali approaches. The reason behind the move of shop owners is the growing demand for healthy delicacies, and to match it up the festive season, immunity booster sweets are being preferred over the traditional sweets. Moreover, this also helps in the business of shop owners amid the slowdown due to COVID-19. One of the customers, while purchasing sweets, said she has opted for sweets made of dry fruits keeping in mind the health of her family amid the pandemic.
Former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi cast his vote at a polling booth in Gaya during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections held today. He said, "Out of 71 seats in phase-1, NDA will comfortably win around 50 seats."
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is under attack from the BJP after a SP candidate for the Gwalior bypoll alleged that the Congress leader asked him to withdraw his candidature. ‘Digvijaya Singh called me and told me to withdraw from upcoming by-polls. He said I will give you Councillor's ticket. I told him I won't withdraw and will contest,’ Roshan Mirza said. An audio clip of the alleged conversation has also gone viral on social media. BJP said that this shows the true colour of the Congress leader and said that Digvijaya Singh has always believed in management and not democracy. The Congress, however, countered saying that it is not unconstitutional to ask someone to withdraw and added that the Congress leader had not offered any monetary benefits to the SP leader Roshan Mirza. Voting on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. Watch the full video for all the details.
