‘Like a father figure to me’: Watch PM Modi’s tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad.

Keshubhai Patel was Gujarat’s CM from March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001.

He was succeeded as Chief Minister by Narendra Modi.

Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times.

He had quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which merged with the BJP in 2014.

Tributes poured in for Keshubhai Patel from all quarters.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the BJP stalwart’s death and said that he had lost a father figure.

He paid rich tribute to the former CM and said that all his decisions had been taken with the welfare of entire Gujarat in mind.

PM Modi said that Keshubhai Patel understood the pain of farmers and always worked for their benefit.

PM Modi added that his life and his work would be an inspiration for many generations.

Watch the full video for all the details.


