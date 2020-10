Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in Milwaukee start Thursday Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:37s - Published 6 minutes ago Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in Milwaukee start Thursday Tougher COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars in Milwaukee begin Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN ATTEMPT TO TRY AND SLOW THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS HERE INTHE CITY OF MILWUAKEE, HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE PRESENTING A NEWCOVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERTHAT TAKES EFFECT áTODAY.THEORDER PLACES CAPACITYRESTRICTIONS ON BUSINESSESOPEN TO THE PUBLIC -- SUCH ASBARS AND RESTARAUNTS.OUR RYANJENKINS JOINS US LIVE WITH THENEW RULES YOU NEED TO KNOW ASYOU HEAD OUT THE DOOR THISMORNING.GOOD MORNING,THE NEW RULESTAKING EFFECT TODAY ARE MAINLYGOING TO EFFECT BUSINESSESTHAT DO NOT ALREADY HAVE ASEPRATE COVID-19 HEALTH PLANAPPROVED THROUGH THE CITY'SHEALTH DEPARTMENT.WHEN WE TAKEA LOOK AT SOME OF THE SIGNS INTHE DOOR OF DIFFERENTESTABLISHMENTS LIKE THIS ONE.... YOU SEE THIS BUSINESS HASTHIS GREEN SIGN.IT'S IMPORTANTTO KNOW THAT SOME BUSINESSESTHAT ALREADY HAVE THE PRE-APPROVED PLAN ARE ALLOWED TOCONTINUE TO OPERATE AT FULLCAPACITY -- THAT'S WHAT THISSIGN MEANS.BUBUSINESSESWITHOUT THIS PERMISSION WILLNOW NEED TO LIMIT THEIRCAPACITY TO 25-PERCENTSTARTING TODAY.GUESTS ALSOSTILL NEED TO WEAR MASKS ANDBE SOCIALLY DISTANCED.CUSTOMERS AT BARS ANDRESTAURANTS MUST ALSO NOW BESEATED AT ALL TIMES -- UNLESSTHEY ARE ENTERING, LEAVING ORWALKING TO THE RESTROOM ANDDANCE FLOORS ARE ALSO NOWINDOOR GATHERINGS ARERESTRICTED TO 10 PEOPLE --OUTDOOR TO 25 PEOPLE.ANDSPORTS TEAMS ANRELIGIOUS AND POLITICAL EVENTSALSO HAVE SOME NEW RULESTHEY'LL NEED TO ABIDE BY.NOTCOMPLYING CAN LAND YOU A FINE-- THE FINES STARAT 500BUCKS AND THE CITY SAYS NOMORE WARNINGS .... IF ABUSINESS IS NOT COMPLYING THEYWILL BE FINED.REPORTING LIVEIN MILWAUKEE, RYAN JENKINS,TMJ4 NEWS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this News UNIT ******NEW COVID-19 RULES AND FINES FOR MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN******* Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in Milwaukee start… https://t.co/rjwcu8EyNE 11 minutes ago lightbright83 RT @WISN12News: Milwaukee officials re-evaluating their reopening plan. The COVID trends making the city consider tougher restrictions. Joi… 1 week ago WISN 12 NEWS Milwaukee officials re-evaluating their reopening plan. The COVID trends making the city consider tougher restricti… https://t.co/KTqNyhMPFn 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Tougher Coronavirus Restrictions: What You Can and Can't Do From Thursday



Tougher Coronavirus Restrictions: What You Can and Can't Do From Thursday Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:12 Published on September 23, 2020