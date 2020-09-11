Mom staying strong for family during a difficult time Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago Mom staying strong for family during a difficult time One mom is going through what no mother ever wants to go through, caring for a sick child. Not only is she fighting to support her two sons during this difficult time, but she’s also fighting to keep them in their home. “Trying times can either make you or break you,” Tami Delimpo says she will not break. She’s staying strong for her two boys. 0

A scott county family with a 12- year-old son fighting for his life...now faces a new challenge. Abc 36's alex king spoke with his mom who's continuing to pray... even when things seem to be going all wrong. One mom is going through what no mother ever wants to go through... caring for a sick child. But... not only is she fighting to support her two sons during this difficult time... she's also fighting to keep them in their home. Tami:"trying times can either make you or break you.' But... tami delimpo says she will... not... break... she's staying strong for her two boys. In feburary 2018, her son levi was diagnosed with metastatic ewing sarcoma... 2 kids out of a million are diagnosed every year. There's a 15% chance levi will survive. Tami:"during those times of watching your son suffer and go through trials, i think there's certainly questions that could be asked but i'm so fortunate to have a community of people who poured into me and into and into our family that just encouraged us." Their community rallied together when he was diagnosed ... when he had his hip replaced... they helped turn their shower into a walk- in. But now, the family can't afford their home. But someone else is coming to their aid this time...non-profit doorways of hope. Sarah:"levi and colt, at 12 and 10-years-old have been through more pain and more tauma than most adults i know and so i think our heart and i know tami's heart is can we keep them from yet one more disruption?" Doorways wants people to keep supporting the delimpos. Tami says she just wants to continue giving her boys the best life possible. Tami:"being a mom is the greatest joy of my life and at the end of my life and at the end of my life if i can say i made a difference in one life, specifically if i can make a difference in my childrens life, than everything is worth it." Alex:"you can help... by donating to the doorways of hope... all of the donations will go towards helping the delimpo family. In studio, alex king, abc 36 news."





