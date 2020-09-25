Political newcomer takes on experienced candidate for Missouri's District 10 State seat

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 days ago

Tonight -- we continue our coverage of our local 2020 election.

We go to the race for missouri's house seat for district 10.

The republican candidate - a familiar face to st.

Joseph politics.

The democratic candidate- a first time runner with a background in health care.

Kq2's kilee thomas tells us what these two candidates hope to change in jefferson city.

Kilee thomas reporting former st joseph mayor turned state representative facing off against political newcomerin missouri's district 10 state seat sot: colby murphy, democratic candidate- "i'm a working class candidate and i just feel like mr. falkner doesn't have that experience, doesn't recognize that because he has been in politics for so long."

Sot: bill falkner, republican incumbent- "i'm down there.

I'm going to do what i can do and i'm going to work with the people that i can work with and it's starting to build from that."

Republican bill falkner - first term incumbent for the houseand two-time st.

Joseph mayor vying for 2 more years in jefferson city sot: falkner- "with the covid that hit this last year, there was a few things that didn't get accomplished that i want to get accomplished."

While democrat colby murphy hopes to kick start his political career.

A recent political science graduate from missouri western and a long time healthcare worker.

Sot: murphy- "i have worked in healthcare since i was 18."

"i think my experience in the healthcare field has really prepared me for this particular fight.

I think anyone can look at this current election whether it be local, state or national and realize that if not the number one issue, it's probably healthcare."

The covid-19 crisis has taken a toll on public education's wallet already diminishing fund that both candidates agree needs to be replenished not sliced sot: falkner- "every time something comes up, it seems like that's where we want to cut, is education."

Sot: murphy- "why when we need tax cuts or budget cuts is it always the education budget that we go after first?"

Sot: falkner- "let's face it.

Our upper education systems are not funded as well as they should be."

But medicaid expansion -- that's where the two falter.

Sot: falkner-"i believe in the next few years, it's going to be trying to get enough funding for all the programs we have and education is a big portion of that."sot: murphy- "we've passed it in the state and now it's rolling it out, getting it to the people and expanding those clinics, hospitals and access."

Buchanan county residents have the choice on november 3rd to vote for an everyday working missourian with a simple goal sot: murphy- "i wanted to help people."

Or a man with a decade of politics under his belt fighting to continue his mission in the capitol sot: falkner- "it's going to be tough.

I mean, we have some tough obstacles to get over, but i think if we work together we can get it done."

Reporting in st joseph, kilee thomas kq2 news polls open up at 6 am november third --and stay open until 7 pm for nearly