Candidates face off a second time for Missouri District's 11th State seat

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 5 days ago

We're five days away from the 2020 election-- and time is ticking for buchanan county voters to decide who they want as their next district 10 house representive.

But they don't have to think too hard as they are the ásameá two possible candidates as last election.

Kq2's kilee thomas with why each st joseph rep is running again.

Kilee thomas reporting buchanan county voters will be experiencing a case of deja vu november 3rd political competitors once again - going head to head for missouri's district 11 state seat -- as they did in 2018.

Sot: brady o'dell, democratic candidate- "the same things that are different about us then are different about us now."

Republican incumbent brenda shields running for her second term in the house.

A well-known face to st.

Joseph's volunteer and education community for the past three decadessot: brenda shields, republican incumbent- "i have worked tirelessly for the people of the 11th district for the last two years and i think there's still a lot of work to be done."

As democratic candidate brady o'dell is hoping to unseat her.

A blue collar worker and recent family man.

Sot: o'dell- "threw my hands up and said, 'i'm running again, here we go.'" shields says she used her time in office to work on education sot: shields- "i passed a bill in my first two years that had to do with teacher externships that allowed teachers to go out into the community and work at a certified community externship and be able to gain hours on the salary schedules, so that they can more understand the jobs that they are training their students for."

A bill that o'dell doesn't see as effective.

Sot: o'dell- "she hasn't really done much.

She's passed one symbolic bill that looked really good on a mailer for reelection, but it doesn't really help missourians out at all."

O'dell plans to use his experience as a new father to bring a hands on approach to the state's covid response sot: o'dell- "i had a daughter.

I had to find diapers when there was panic buying everywhere.

You least could have stopped the people from panicking.

Just give some type of direction."

"it's like they absolve themselves of all responsibility and that's b.s.

Is what it is."

Shields a proponent of masks says it falls on personal responsibilitysot: shields- "you wear a mask to protect others, not necessarily yourself and it's important for us in order to get back to work that people take that responsibility and wear a mask for others."

District 11 voters have the same pick from two years ago:a local neighbor who believes his drive will make up for political experiencesot: o'dell- "if i'm there, things are gonna get done cause i'm not gonna stop."

Or an experienced public servant with years to back her sot: shields- "i think that's what sets me apart from the rest is my servant heart."

Who wins this match up - buchanan decide.

Reporting in st joseph kilee in the 2018 election --brenda shields won 65% of buchanan county's vote.

34% of buchanan county voters chose