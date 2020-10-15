Thai anti-government protesters hold art exhibition
Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Bangkok's business district on Thursday for an outdoor art exhibition to call for Thailand's prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign - and also for a reform of the monarchy.
Thailand on Thursday rolled back an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against the government and monarchy that had only inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok streets. Libby Hogan reports.
Thai protesters are learning a whole new language, developed within days to co-ordinate among crowds of thousands of people at demonstrations that have swollen in defiance of a government ban and despite the arrest of many protest leaders. Libby Hogan reports.