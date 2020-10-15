Thai anti-government protesters hold art exhibition

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Bangkok's business district on Thursday for an outdoor art exhibition to call for Thailand's prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign - and also for a reform of the monarchy.


