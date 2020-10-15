Thai anti-government protesters hold art exhibition

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Bangkok 's business district on Thursday for an outdoor art exhibition to call for Thailand's prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign - and also for a reform of the monarchy.

Thailand withdraws Bangkok emergency decree after protests swell The move to ban gatherings and curb information only served to fuel the anti-government protests.

Bank mascots move and groove in Bangkok dance-off Mascots for leading banks showed off their moves during an impromptu dance-off at a Money Expo event in Bangkok.

Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning Protesters demand the removal of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha who first took power in a 2014 coup.

Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests Thai protesters are learning a whole new language, developed within days to co-ordinate among crowds of thousands of people at demonstrations that have swollen in defiance of a government ban and despite the arrest of many protest leaders. Libby Hogan reports.

BANGKOK: Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister to quit on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people marched to to submit their demands. "Our..

Thailand lifts protest ban that backfired Thailand on Thursday rolled back an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against the government and monarchy that had only inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok streets. Libby Hogan reports.