Typhoon Molave destroys homes in Vietnam

Strong winds from Typhoon Molave ripped apart homes in Vietnam on Wednesday (28 October).Video showed one house with its roof ripped off, apparently by the storm.


Two reported dead and 26 missing as Typhoon Molave bears down on central Vietnam

The typhoon comes on the back of weeks of severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives...
Typhoon Molave destroys homes in central Vietnam

Strong winds tore down trees and homes as Typhoon Molave hit Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam on Wednesday (October 28).

Homes devastated by Typhoon Molave as it barrels through Vietnam

Typhoon Molave landed in Vietnam's central region on Wednesday (October 27), bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

