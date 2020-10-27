Global  
 

Typhoon Molave destroys homes in central Vietnam

Typhoon Molave destroys homes in central Vietnam

Typhoon Molave destroys homes in central Vietnam

Strong winds tore down trees and homes as Typhoon Molave hit Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam on Wednesday (October 28).


Typhoon Molave Blasts Central Vietnam

At least two dead, 26 fishermen are missing
Over 1M Evacuated As Vietnam Prepares For Typhoon Molave

Over 1M Evacuated As Vietnam Prepares For Typhoon Molave Watch VideoVietnam is preparing to evacuate 1.3 million people as a typhoon approaches. Typhoon...
Vietnam evacuating low-lying areas as strong typhoon nears

Vietnam evacuating low-lying areas as strong typhoon nears HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam scrambled Tuesday to evacuate more than a million people in its...
Typhoon Molave brings strong winds and heavy rain to central Vietnam [Video]

Typhoon Molave brings strong winds and heavy rain to central Vietnam

Typhoon Molave brought strong winds and heavy rain after it landed in central Vietnam's Quang Ngai on October 28.

Homes devastated by Typhoon Molave as it barrels through Vietnam [Video]

Homes devastated by Typhoon Molave as it barrels through Vietnam

Typhoon Molave landed in Vietnam's central region on Wednesday (October 27), bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast [Video]

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast

At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into..

