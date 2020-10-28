Global  
 

United Airlines To Offer Free Coronavirus Tests To Passengers

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published
United Airlines To Offer Free Coronavirus Tests To Passengers

United Airlines To Offer Free Coronavirus Tests To Passengers

United Airlines announced Thursday that they will be offering free COVID-19 tests to passengers on select routes.


