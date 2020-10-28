Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce".

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ken Livingstone Ken Livingstone English politician, former Mayor of London


Antisemitism Hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jews

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report [Video]

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report

It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published
Corbyn suspended from Labour Party [Video]

Corbyn suspended from Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:17Published
Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger talks about Jeremy Corbyn's response to thereport into anti-Semitism that has led to his suspension from the party.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame' [Video]

Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Europe imposes new restrictions as coronavirus surges across continent

 Coronavirus is surging across Europe, forcing several countries to tighten restrictions. France enters a new national lockdown on Friday, while Germany is..
CBS News

Manhunt for delivery driver murder suspect Nathan Smith

 Nathan Smith left the UK the day after the fatal stabbing of a Deliveroo driver in north London.
BBC News

On This Day: 29 October 2008

 Daniel Craig Bond movie "Quantum of Solace" had a royal premiere in London. (Oct. 29)
 
USATODAY.com
Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress [Video]

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Equality and Human Rights Commission Equality and Human Rights Commission Non-departmental public body in England and Wales

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party [Video]

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”. Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn says he will contest the decision to suspend him from Labourafter a human rights watchdog found the party under his leadership brokeequality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Starmer defends Corbyn suspension [Video]

Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican party

 Hackers reportedly stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party just weeks before the election using a scheme involving manipulated invoices, the..
The Verge

Mark Zuckerberg just told Congress to upend the internet

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook supports rewriting Section 230, and it’s starting to lay out the changes it wants. That’s the big..
The Verge

Tweets about this