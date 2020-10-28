Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”. Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour.
