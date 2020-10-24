Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poland's abortion ban: President Andrzej Duda appears to backtrack after a week of protests

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Poland's abortion ban: President Andrzej Duda appears to backtrack after a week of protests

Poland's abortion ban: President Andrzej Duda appears to backtrack after a week of protests

A recent ruling by the country's constitutional court banned virtually all abortions, sparking a week of protests.

View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrzej Duda Andrzej Duda Polish politician, President of Poland

Covid 19 coronavirus: Poland's president tests positive as protests against restrictions continue

 Polish President Andrzej Duda says he feels well despite testing positive for the coronavirus, and he apologised Saturday to everyone who must quarantine because..
New Zealand Herald

Poland's president has coronavirus, apologizes to contacts

 WARSAW: Polish President Andrzej Duda says he feels well despite testing positive for the coronavirus, and he apologized Saturday to everyone who must quarantine..
WorldNews

French Open Champion Iga Swiatek to quarantine after contact with Polish President

 French Open Champion Iga Swiatek will quarantine for two weeks after being in contact with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who subsequently tested positive for..
WorldNews

Covid-19: Poland President Duda tests positive for virus

 Andrzej Duda, 48, has contracted Covid-19 but is feeling "fine", a presidential minister says.
BBC News

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

Polish president backtracks hardline abortion stance [Video]

Polish president backtracks hardline abortion stance

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Polish women strike 'to fight' abortion ruling [Video]

Polish women strike 'to fight' abortion ruling

Polish barber Kinga Rutkowska has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic but for her, protecting women's rights outweighs financial losses, so she closed her shop on Wednesday (October 28) to join a national protest against further abortion restrictions. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published

Women begin national strike in Poland over abortion ban

 "We take unpaid leave. We are closing the shops. Or quite simply – we won't go to work," a group of women's rights activists said.
CBS News

Poland's abortion ban is a cynical attempt to exploit religion by a failing leader

 Coronavirus may be new, but the authoritarian instinct is as old as politics itself. One of the standard tricks of the Covid-19-era illiberal populist is to..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Poland abortion protests reflect a deep schism in country's society

Protests continued in Poland this week after a court imposed a near-ban on abortion.
euronews - Published

Thousands rally against Poland's near-total ban on abortion as protests enter a fifth day

Poland's constitutional court ruled in favour of imposing further restrictions on abortion last week.
SBS - Published

Polish president backtracks on abortion view amid protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that women themselves should...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Poland's abortion ban: President Andrzej Duda appears to backtrack after a week of protests https://t.co/Toe2BIDeY1 https://t.co/lS1EtotFPz 23 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Poland's abortion ban: President Andrzej Duda appears to backtrack after a week of protests https://t.co/gZNnRb0w2o https://t.co/rIHrtztnsU 24 minutes ago

pasw_we

Patrycja 🎾🇪🇺🌹 Poland president changes view on abortion after seven days of nationwide protests. https://t.co/HM7Rmo2TPv 2 hours ago

GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan RT @ABC: Poland's President Andrzej Duda spoke after seven straight days of mass protests across Poland following a constitutional court ru… 2 hours ago

LAitBaali

Laila Ait Baali ليل RT @petra_stienen: Polish president takes step back on abortion amid protests #safeabortion #legalabortion https://t.co/LDFcYulVQz 3 hours ago

petra_stienen

Petra Stienen Polish president takes step back on abortion amid protests #safeabortion #legalabortion https://t.co/LDFcYulVQz 3 hours ago

nicknotcross

✖️ RT @Independent: Poland president changes view on abortion after seven days of nationwide protests https://t.co/R091Lrenzh 4 hours ago

CraryAP

David Crary Polish president breaks ranks with the country’s conservative leadership, says women should have the right to… https://t.co/zEsHqklVFn 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pro-choice protesters march in Warsaw amid abortion ban anger [Video]

Pro-choice protesters march in Warsaw amid abortion ban anger

More protests took place in Poland on Wednesday evening (October 28) against the controversial new abortion law.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Poles continue to protest over near-total abortion ban [Video]

Poles continue to protest over near-total abortion ban

Last week's ruling by the country’s constitutional court means abortions may soon be legal only in extreme cases - including rape or incest.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Abortion rights protests block Poland's streets [Video]

Abortion rights protests block Poland's streets

Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles and on foot on Monday on the fifth day of protests against a Constitutional Court ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published