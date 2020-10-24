Poland's abortion ban: President Andrzej Duda appears to backtrack after a week of protests
Poland's abortion ban: President Andrzej Duda appears to backtrack after a week of protests
A recent ruling by the country's constitutional court banned virtually all abortions, sparking a week of protests.
View on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Polish women strike 'to fight' abortion ruling Polish barber Kinga Rutkowska has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic but for her, protecting women's rights outweighs financial losses, so she closed her shop on Wednesday (October 28) to join a national protest against further abortion restrictions. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Protests continued in Poland this week after a court imposed a near-ban on abortion.
euronews - Published
6 hours ago
Poland's constitutional court ruled in favour of imposing further restrictions on abortion last week.
SBS - Published
3 days ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that women themselves should...
SeattlePI.com - Published
9 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources