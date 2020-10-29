Global  
 

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack'

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack'

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack'

Police are seen speeding to the scene of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, today (October 29).


Three killed in knife attack in French city of Nice [Video]

Three killed in knife attack in French city of Nice

Several others have been injured and the attacker was wounded by police and is in custody in hospital.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 20:40Published
WEB EXTRA: 3 Killed In Knife Attack In Nice [Video]

WEB EXTRA: 3 Killed In Knife Attack In Nice

Police cordoned off streets around Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice, France on Thursday (10/29) after a knife attack. Nice’s mayor called the incident a “terrorist attack” and said three people had..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
Gunfire at scene of church attack in France [Video]

Gunfire at scene of church attack in France

Eyewitness video captured the sound of gunfire as police responded at the scene of a deadly church attack in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published